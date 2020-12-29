North-east mum tells of battling brain tumour in midst of pandemic

A north-east mum diagnosed with a brain tumour and given a year to live – six-and-a-half years ago – has spoken about living with her condition during the pandemic.

Suzanne Davies has astounded medical experts and inspired hundreds by defying her nightmare prognosis and battling on with a positive attitude.

The 42-year-old mum-of-two was diagnosed in 2014 when doctors gave her just 12 months to live, but she is still going strong, with regular MRI scans showing the tumour, although it will never disappear completely, remaining stable and not growing.

While the coronavirus pandemic has been brought chaos huge challenges for everyone in 2020, Suzanne, of Newtonhill, has also had to deal with being classed as vulnerable to the virus and having to shield and take extra precautions.

She said: “If I got the cold and then the flu, the flu for me will just go straight into pneumonia.

“You worry about going places and having masks on.

“It’s much more of a concern.

“I was shielding from the start.

“There’s not a day that you don’t think about the tumour but my positivity is still there.

“I’m just taking it as it comes.

“I can be a bit apprehensive. I walk a lot so I can still get a bit of exercise but if I go into a shop I’m really conscious of having my mask and also keeping at least two metres away from people. It’s not easy.

“I’m really conscious of it when I’m out.

“My poor kids, I’m constantly at them asking what they’re doing, where they’re going, if they’ve got their masks. I worry about them as well, mainly for their situation but also the family. If they come back with it, there’s a high chance I’ll get it.

“They could not have symptoms but still pass it on.”

Suzanne, who lives with her husband Owen, 48, and children Max, 14, and Lauren, 11, will be eligible to get the Covid vaccine at the same stage as the over 60s group, despite her age, because of her condition.

Despite her tumour remaining stable, Suzanne suffers from agonising headaches and sometimes has issues with her speech and forgets words.

In March she suffered a series of minor seizures and now is unable to drive.

But Suzanne said that for her personally, she had found hospitals and her cancer care was largely unaffected by the pandemic.

© Darrell Benns / DCT MEDIA

She said: “I always see my GP every three months and I know I can discuss anything with her. That’s on a phone call.

“I’ve been positive from day one. I keep getting told by various people you’re just doing so well. The positivity is huge. I feel that’s the big thing that keeps me going.

“I’m still very positive but we have to be so careful right now.

“For me my cancer care has been brilliant, in terms of the hospital in general they’ve been fantastic. I’ve had nothing to complain about. I’ve had who I need, at the right time.

“They’ve been on top of it the whole way through.”