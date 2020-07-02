North-east mum shaving head for charities close to heart

A north-east son will shave his mum’s head to raise funds for two charities close to their family’s heart.

Mum Alison Boddie, from Inverurie, lost her husband Brian to bowel cancer in 2016.

After a long battle with mental health in the years following his passing, the 59-year-old sought help from her GP and Cruise Bereavement Care.

But Alison’s ordeal doesn’t stop there. In 2013, she visited her local medical practice while suffering with what she thought was a virus.

After being sent home, Alison had four cardiac arrests as a result of a hereditary heart condition.

Luckily, due to her son Stephen’s quick actions, she recovered after a few weeks and was fitted with an internal defibrillator to prevent future episodes.

Now, she has decided to raise funds for both SAMH and NHS Grampian – by getting her son to shave her head.

Her son said: “About a year ago she announced that she wanted to shave her head, and I didn’t believe her.

“She wanted to do something a bit different to raise awareness of mental health. A lot of people are walking or running for charity at the moment so she decided to be brave and do this.

“I’ve seen her go through really dark times and I’m really proud of the way she has managed to bounce back.”

Alison, who is employed as a cleaner, regularly works between two Co-ops in the Inverurie area and will brave the shave at the North Street branch on Saturday.

She is encouraging employees at both stores to don fancy dress to help spread some laughter during what is a difficult time.

Stephen, 29, added: “She’s doing well and she has a very positive mindset just now. She’s a very sociable person and her job has helped her with that too.

“Both Co-ops are excellent with her and look after her really well which is one of the reasons she wanted to do it there.

“Her hair is quite short at the moment. I think the last time she had long hair was in her twenties.

“She loves having crazy hair and having different colours in her hair so she’s sacrificing that.

“She’s said she’s going to wear a colourful bandanna and maybe a nice hat. She’s not going to wear a wig.”

Alison added: “I really found it difficult to cope with my husband Brian passing. I couldn’t think straight or complete simple everyday tasks.

“However, I am so much happier just now after getting help from my doctor, my

family, my friends and the bereavement counselling.

“I am shaving my head to raise awareness of mental health and hopefully I can encourage others who are struggling to seek help, especially in this difficult time.

“I have met some wonderful people at the Co-op since I started working there and I love my job. The social side of the job and having banter with the staff has really helped me.”

If you would like to support Alison on the day, she will be shaving her head on Saturday July 4 at 2pm outside the North Street Co-op in Inverurie.

Alison’s family ask that social distancing rules are respected.

Anyone wishing to donate can do so by visiting https://bit.ly/31uPWX7