North-east mum shares account of lockdown and support received by charity

A north-east mum has shared the impact of lockdown on her family and how a children’s charity has helped support them through the difficult time.

Joanne Jamieson’s son Rory, who has cerebral palsy, is one of the young people supported by Aberdeen-based charity Charlie House, which assists children and young people with complex disabilities and/or life-limiting conditions.

Rory was born at 38 weeks after 24 hours of not moving, and was delivered by emergency C-section where he had to be resuscitated.

The family, which also includes dad Euan and daughter Mollie, live in Insch have described the impact that the coronavirus pandemic lockdown has had on them.

The whole family is supported by Charlie House, through advice, activities, people to speak to and more, as well as being visited by an elf at Christmas.

© Joanne Jamieson

Joanne said: “When Covid-19 first appeared, it was terrifying for most people, but maybe a bit more so for the families of our vulnerable children. We went into isolation before lockdown was imposed so the novelty had worn off before lockdown even started.

“I don’t think any of us appreciated just how much it meant to have our support network of carers, support groups and friends to get us through life, until we had it taken away.

“But in true Charlie House style, they quickly adopted a new norm for our community and suddenly we had access to online support, activities for our kids and siblings and interactive ways for us to connect.

“Not only this, but we now have a library of activities to be used at any time, which is helpful when you have a child who may spend a lot of time off school, siblings who need support when their brother or sister needs more attention than them or just something to connect the family together.”

The charity has been working to provide a range of online support for families to replace in-person sessions and activities that would have normally taken place, such as siblings groups.

Arts and crafts videos have proven a hit, and other events have gone ahead such as a virtual magician show and online parties.

Mollie and Rory have taken part in activities such as painting, bingo, a scavenger hunt and more.

© Joanne Jamieson

The family also organised a Run for Rory event in November, which raised more than £4,000 for Charlie House.

Joanne added: “On a personal note, it’s not always taking part and calling for support, it’s just knowing that it’s there.

“Our daughter Mollie has had a lot of support from Leigh, the Charlie House Children & Family Support Manager, and now when she is having a difficult time, we ask her in terms of whether she needs just a hug, or to talk to Leigh. In her mind it lets her work out whether it’s a big deal or a small deal.

“For families like ours, that kind of support is a lifeline.”

Charlie House has seen a huge increase in requests for support from families across the north-east.

Those interested in donating to enable the charity to continue supporting young people and their families, can donate online at https://www.charliehouse.org.uk/support-us/ways-to-give/donate/