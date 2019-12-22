North-east mum set for 12 marathons in aid of Aberdeen neonatal unit

A north-east woman will run 12 marathons in 12 months to raise money for a cause close to her heart.

Kate Robertson was inspired to take up the fitness challenge in aid of the Friends of the Neonatal Unit, where her daughter was treated when she was born.

Emily, now seven, spent three days in the unit in 2012 after developing fluid in her lungs, which caused her to experience breathing difficulties. She had to have her tonsils and adenoids removed as a result.

Now Kate wants to give back to the staff at the unit who helped her.

She will also dedicate each marathon to one or more babies who spent time in the Aberdeen neonatal unit and feature their stories on a dedicated blog.

She said: “To have your baby taken away from you, before you’ve even had the chance to look at her, is absolutely horrible.

“It was really shocking to see her in an incubator with so many wires and with a mask on her face. She looked gigantic from all of the fluid build-up compared to the other premature babies in the unit.

“I phoned my mum at 2am and I could barely speak.

“It was a really worrying time and we were hugely grateful to the staff at the unit for looking after her, as well as us.”

The 39-year-old, from Kinneff, ran her first marathon on Sunday in the Spanish city of Malaga.

Her pursuit will also take her to Doha, Yorkshire, Dunbar, Manchester, Loch Ness, the Cairngorms, Milton Keynes, Stirling, Glen Coe, Loch Ness and, finally, New York.

Kate added: “I’m really excited because the challenge will take me to marathons I’ve wanted to do for a long time.

“I’ve been running since 1998, so this will be my 25th marathon – but I’ve never taken on a challenge like this. I’m not going out to beat my time – I just want to finish.”

Kate has raised £900 of her £3,000 target so far.

Her children Emily, 7, and Oli, 10, will also join their parents on a two peaks challenge, climbing the Mayar and Dreish Munros.

The pair will also tackle the Gung-Ho! obstacle race when it comes to Aberdeen next May.

Kate added: “The kids are really excited about the challenges. They both do Parkruns but we’ll still need to do some training.

“I’m turning 40 next year so I’m planning to hold a ceilidh to raise more funds for the unit.”

Kate’s husband, Alastair, also plans on setting himself a cycling challenge to raise funds for Friends of the Neonatal Unit.

To find out more about the Robertsons’ fundraising and to donate, visit robertsonfundraising.family.blog