North-east mum runs 10k every day to raise funds after son’s deadly allergy diagnosis

A north-east mum ran 186 miles last month to raise money for a charity which supports her with her four-year-old son’s deadly allergy.

Nicola Salter, from Alford, went out for a 10K run every day during April to raise money and awareness on the Anaphylaxis Campaign.

The 34-year-old’s son, Ryley, was diagnosed with having an anaphylactic allergy to peanuts in November last year.

This means if Ryley were to accidentally come in contact with peanuts, his throat would close up, and unless given his EpiPen, he would go into anaphylactic shock.

Nicola said she and her fiance were shocked after the diagnosis, with their anxiety levels high whenever Ryley was around some food.

She added: “To find out there is anything medically wrong with your child is heart-breaking, but we also found out it’s life threatening and there is no current cure so he will have this condition forever.

“It honestly broke me and it is the hardest thing to date I’ve had to encounter as a parent. We had to quickly find a new safe way of living.

“It is scary and we do have to check all the packaging of the food we buy. We never really go out without knowing where we are going to eat. We now carry adrenaline pens with us wherever we go.

“This is a normal part of our lives and it is just trying to make it a part of Ryley’s life. He is quite good – before he eats he does ask us if there are peanuts or eggs in anything.”

Nicola’s fundraising is part of the 12 in 12 campaign run by fellow Alford mum, Claire Kelly, with 12 charities chosen for different months of the year.

Claire’s campaign started in 2015, when her uncle lost his battle to MND and she started running 12 marathons a year.

After Claire put out an appeal for charities to fundraise for, Nicola asked if the campaign that has become close to her heart could be included.

Nicola added: “It started because the 12 in 12 campaign were looking for charities to support and I asked them to support the Anaphylaxis Campaign.

“The Anaphylaxis Campaign helps out with information and with advice, but also has a team of scientists that is looking into immunotherapy to help find a cure.”

Nicola, who works part-time at the Peter Vardy dealership on Wellington Road, Tullos, along with her fiance Graham Cowin, has now been running in Alford and in the surrounding area.

She said: “When it was decided that April would be the month, I wondered what I would do and decided to do 10k every day.

“It was tough with childcare and I have had to get up before my partner goes to work, so I have been running at 4.30am.

“I will be glad to stop the running, but I don’t want this to be just a one-time thing. I see some parents fundraising after something tragic happens and I don’t want that to be me.

“Ryley will always have this so I will be going on to something to raise more money soon.

“I just want to say a big thank you to everyone who has donated and been very supportive of me.”

The mother-of-one has already raised about £800 for the charity. The money will go towards helping the charity, which aims to raise awareness about the condition, support people with the diagnosis and campaign for stricter food labels.

To donate to Nicola’s campaign, go to: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ 12in12nicolaschallenge.