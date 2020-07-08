North-east mum raises more than £1,000 with charity head shave

A north-east mum has raised more than £1,000 for two charities after her son shaved her head.

Mum Alison Boddie, from Inverurie, lost her husband Brian to bowel cancer in 2016.

After a long battle with mental health in the years following his passing, the 59-year-old sought help from her GP and Cruise Bereavement Care.

Three years prior, Alison had four cardiac arrests as a result of a hereditary heart condition and was fitted with an internal defibrillator to prevent future episodes.

Now she has decided to give back to the charitable causes which helped her get back on her feet – by having her son, Stephen, shave her head.

The pair have raised £1,300 so far for NHS Grampian and mental health charity SAMH through Alison’s head shave, which took place outside the North Street Co-op in Inverurie on Saturday.

She is employed as a cleaner and regularly works between two Co-ops in the area.

Son Stephen, 29, said the event was a success.

He added: “The day went really well and it was actually better than we expected. I gave a speech explaining my mum’s reasons for doing it so that everybody was aware of her motivation.

“She had her closest friends and family there to support her which really gave her that boost and she was really happy and excited.

“Everyone there was wearing face masks and respected social distancing which is what we wanted.

“The staff at the Co-op were wearing mental health t-shirts and there was a bucket for donations.

“A company in Ellon also donated NHS cupcakes which was a really nice touch and Strachans of Inverurie gave us celebration balloons so we’d like to thank them too.”

Stephen said the event was poignant for the family.

He added: “It was emotional towards the end because it’s an event that has been building up for years. It’s a small thing to most but it means a lot.

“We had someone donate anonymously to the JustGiving page who said they had lost their husband of 56 years and my mum had given them hope, which was amazing.

“It’s great that she is inspiring people to seek help and be positive.

“Our initial fundraising target was £500 and we’ve gone well above that which we didn’t expect to happen, it’s quite overwhelming for us.”

Anyone wishing to donate can do so by visiting https://bit.ly/31uPWX7