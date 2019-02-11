North-east mum organises spooky charity fundraiser after cancer diagnosis

A north-east mum who was diagnosed with cancer is organising a spook-tactular fundraiser for charity.

Krissy Caton, from Ellon, was given the news that she had thyroid cancer in December, after she found a lump on her neck nine months earlier.

The Halloween-mad hairdresser had to have numerous tests before she was told in September that the abnormality had an 80% chance of being cancer.

The 31-year-old, who had surgery to remove half of her thyroid at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary in December, said she was devastated when she received the news – but her immediate thoughts were for her partner Ross Mitchell and 20-month-old son Joey.

She said: “I got the result the week before Christmas that it was cancer, a microcarcinoma. It was low grade, they don’t want to do any further treatment and they’re doing further checks in six months.

“I think they said previously that it was 80% likely.

“I was still holding onto that 20% that it wouldn’t be cancer.

“My little boy is going to be two in June, so everything runs through your head to do with him. When you become a parent you don’t think about yourself, you think about your child.

“As soon as you hear the word ‘cancer’, you instantly think you might die.”

Krissy took two weeks off work after her surgery.

“The problem with the word ‘cancer’ now, is it can mean the most horrible kind or it can be low grade like mine.

“It does knock you for six.

“When I heard the news I processed it, and I thought what is the best bad news I could have got?

“I think you think about everyone else rather than yourself. It does mess with your head.

“It can make you paranoid, I’m constantly touching my neck thinking I’m going to find another lump.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Krissy now wants to turn a negative experience into a positive one, by raising funds for the Butterfly Thyroid Trust with a big Halloween bash.

The event is due to take place in November at the Station Hotel in Ellon, with raffle prizes and a competition for best dressed.

Krissy added: “I love Halloween. It has always been my thing and I decided that I could have had it a lot worse, so I wanted to do an event.

“I’ve thrown a couple of Halloween parties but I wanted to do something on a bigger scale and for charity.

“I love fancy dress and getting dressed up, and forcing other people to do it.

“I’m hoping it will be a good turnout.”

More information about the event is available online at bit.ly/2BfrbjV