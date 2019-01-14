North-east mum Laura’s dying wish is to marry her ‘absolutely amazing’ man

A north-east mum who has been told she has less than 12 months to live says she has one final wish – to marry the man she loves.

Laura Colborne, from Peterhead, was given the devastating news she has incurable cancer last week and is now making plans for the final months of her life.

The 28-year-old says her world has come “crashing down” since being told neuroendocrine cancer, which had originated in her cervix, has since spread to other parts of her body.

Doctors have told her chemotherapy, which she started on Thursday, would only help slow down the aggressive cancer.

The mum-of-two says she is now determined to marry partner Steven Watson, 32, who she says is “absolutely amazing” and has launched a crowdfunder to help.

Laura, a carer for five-year-old daughter Arianna, who suffers from spina bifida, has been in and out of hospital since November when she was diagnosed with Cushing’s syndrome.

The rare hormonal disorder caused swelling and sudden weight gain due to the body producing too much steroid hormone cortisol.

Laura gained three stone in weight in two weeks due to the disease.

The condition also masked signs of her cancer and it failed to show up on any scans.

It was not until December when she was told she had cancer and last Tuesday was told it was terminal.

Laura said: “We were shown the scan. I was told it had spread to the liver, bones and lymph nodes.

“The doctor said that all the orange on the scan was the tumours and cancer growths and the whole thing lit up like a Christmas tree.

“I was expecting the news to be bad. I was told on December 10 that all they could do was slow it down but we weren’t told it was terminal.

“It was like my whole world had come crashing down.

“All I could think was my kids are going to grow up without a mum and I’m not going to get to see them grow up. It was so unreal and unexpected and you hope you are imagining it.”

Laura added: “Cushing’s syndrome isn’t often cancerous but in my case it is. They have said that I am quite a rare and unusual case.

“It is the same with the neuroendocrine cancer. Most people would be low risk, whereas I have a high grade, larger tumour and it is spreading really fast.

“I was told it was really bad and quite aggressive.”

Despite her diagnosis, Laura is determined to marry Steven, dad to Arianna and four-year-old Hillary.

A crowdfunder that would help pay for their wedding met its £3,000 target in less than two days since launching on Thursday.

The Norwood Hall Hotel in Aberdeen has also offered its venue for free for the wedding.

Laura said: “Steven is absolutely amazing. He had to quit his job to help and become a carer for myself and my daughter.

“He used to work in Lidl but he helps me now as I’ve become quite immobile now with the Cushing’s syndrome.

“With the crowdfunder I wasn’t expecting anything. We put £3,000 expecting a couple of hundred pounds.

“It just took off. I have been incredibly overwhelmed by it all. I can’t believe the enormous generosity of everyone.

“I’ve had messages from people offering things like to do the make-up on the day or my hair on the day.

“People are offering to try and help with the wedding. I have been blown away with everybody’s generosity.”

To donate to Laura’s last wish visit bit.ly/2RLhjru