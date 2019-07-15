North-east mum killed in crash was ‘dedicated’ and ‘cherished’ teacher

Tributes have been paid to a “dedicated” north-east primary teacher killed in a crash.

Yvonne Lumsden, 35, of New Deer, lost her life after the vehicle she was driving was involved in a collision on the A948 on Friday afternoon.

The white Volkswagen Polo was involved in an accident with a white Mitsubishi L200 which was towing a trailer near Golf Road on the outskirts of Ellon.

Speaking to the Press and Journal, Stuart Sievwright, head teacher of Stuartfield Primary, near Old Deer, where Mrs Lumsden taught, said: “Yvonne was a very dedicated teacher who always went above and beyond for her pupils.

“She was very good at what she did, with writing and art being her favourite areas to teach, as well as encouraging pupils to take part in another of her passions – running.

“Mrs Lumsden was a well-liked teacher with many tributes coming in from current and past families.

“The staff can’t believe what has happened and she will be sadly missed by all of us. Our thought go out to her husband and daughters.”

Yvonne’s husband Stuart, 33, and their two daughters, aged six and four, who were also in the car, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Flowers as well as sympathy cards have been left outside the small rural school with tributes to Yvonne, describing her as a “kind, cherished teacher taken too soon”.

Road Policing Sergeant Andy Meikleham said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Yvonne Lumsden at this difficult time.

“We have spoken to a number of witnesses but would like to hear from anyone who saw the collision, assisted with moving the trailer at the scene or saw either vehicle beforehand and has not yet spoken to us. Please call on 101.”

Officers are keen for motorists with dash-cam footage who were travelling on the road at the time to get in touch to help them piece together the circumstances which led to the incident. The cause of the collision is not yet known.