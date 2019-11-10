North-east mum holds Halloween fundraiser after cancer fight

A north-east mum diagnosed with cancer has raised almost £2,000 for charity following her own spook-tacular event.

Krissy Caton was diagnosed with thyroid cancer last December after discovering a lump on her neck nine months earlier.

The 32-year-old hairdresser had half of her thyroid removed and then returned to work just two weeks after undergoing the procedure.

She is a big fan of Halloween and held an event at Ellon’s Station Hotel with a raffle and a competition for best-dressed partygoer.

Krissy was dressed as Greek mythical monster Medusa and even had a crown complete with snakes.

She was joined by family and friends at the fundraiser on Saturday.

The big bash was in aid of the Butterfly Thyroid Trust with all the funds raised going to the charity which helps people fighting the condition.

Krissy said has always loved Halloween and decided to put on an event in an attempt to do something positive despite being diagnosed with the disease.

She said it was a great success and some of those there were asking if it would be a regular occasion.

Krissy said she felt as though she should do something for the good cause that helps others diagnosed with the same condition.

She said: “It was really good and we raised £1,944.50 for the charity.

“I just thought it was right to do something to raise funds. There was such a good turnout and everyone made a huge effort with their costumes.

“I was dressed up as Medusa and made my own crown with snakes.

“Someone asked me if I will make it an annual event, but I will have to wait and see as it is a lot of hard work.”

The mum-of-one had to have numerous tests before she was told last September that the abnormality had an 80% chance of being cancer.

She had surgery to remove half of her thyroid at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary in December 2018.

Krissy, who is mum to young son Joey, runs the Artisan salon on Ellon’s Bridge Street.

She was given the all-clear in August and is now preparing for a busy few months after her partner Ross Mitchell proposed.

She said: “At the minute I’m classed as cancer-free but you just never know. The doctors told me they don’t want to see me again.

“My cancer was classed as low grade.

“I’m forever checking my neck for lumps and I would recommend other people do the same.

“My partner proposed to me in August and I accepted so that is something else I have to look forward to. “

Kate Farnell, CEO of the Butterfly Thyroid Cancer Trust (BTCT), welcomed Krissy’s efforts.

She said: “We are delighted that Krissy decided to raise funds for BTCT.

“As the only registered charity in the UK dedicated to supporting people affected by Thyroid Cancer demand on our services is high ,we rely on our lovely fundraisers to help us carry on with our essential work.

“Well done Krissy on managing your cancer diagnosis and carrying on with life.”