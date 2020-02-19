North-east mum backs safety campaign after son dies in crash on country road

A mother who lost her son in a car crash has backed a campaign calling for drivers to slow down on country roads.

Dorothy-Anne Scott’s son Mark was only 19 when he died following a collision on the A980 Alford to Banchory road in May 2010.

He was in the passenger seat of a Mini Cooper S when the driver was speeding, travelling at more than 80mph and lost control of the vehicle.

Mark, who was about to start an apprenticeship as an aeronautical engineer, sadly died at the scene.

The driver was convicted of causing death by dangerous driving following the crash and given two years and eight months detention.

Now a new campaign has been launched by the Scottish Government and Road Safety Scotland urging drivers on rural roads to slow down.

Dorothy-Anne hopes that supporting the campaign and telling her story will help encourage young drivers to drive more safely.

She said: “My son’s death was entirely preventable and I hope his story will serve to highlight just how dangerous it is to drive too fast on a country road.

“I’d urge everyone to think about the choices they are making both when they get behind the wheel and also get into the passenger seat.

“Mark’s death was of course unintentional, but that doesn’t make it any easier for his family.

“That’s why we feel it’s so important that we support campaigns like this which ask drivers to think before they act.”

Statistics show more than 700 people were either killed or seriously injured while driving on country roads in 2018.

Two-thirds of those killed were men.

The Scottish Government, in collaboration with Road Safety Scotland, has now launched a new campaign to raise awareness about hazards to consider while driving on country roads.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Infrastructure and Connectivity Michael Matheson said: “Country roads account for a high number of casualties on Scotland’s roads, and each of them is one too many.

“There are many potential hazards which are often very difficult to anticipate, so travelling at the appropriate speed is absolutely vital for any journey on a country road.

“This campaign shows how grave the consequences can be if you choose to exceed the speed limit, and we’d urge drivers across Scotland to consider this at all times, no matter how well they think they know the road.”

A film has been produced as part of the campaign which can be viewed at roadsafety.scot/topics/country-road-driving/