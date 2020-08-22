North-east MSPs welcome support for care-experienced young people

Two north-east MSPs have welcomed a new support package for care-experienced young people.

More than £11 million has been made available by the Scottish Government, and each local authority in the country will receive a share of the funding.

The money is designed to raise the attainment of young people, and similar funds have already been used to help pay for laptops to allow them to learn at home.

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin said: “It is really important we ensure care experienced young people are given the best chance in life.

“Enhancing their opportunities through mentor schemes and other educational programmes is a positive step in the right direction as we look to break down some of the barriers they face.

“I am especially pleased a focus has been made on how to help them through the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson said: “I am delighted care experienced young people in the north-east will be able to benefit from further funding this year.

“Investment helps to remove obstacles while also allowing local authorities to provide targeted help for those most disadvantaged.

“Improving the education and life chances of all our children and young people is the defining mission of this Scottish Government.”