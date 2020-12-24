North-east MSPs welcome outdoor learning fund

Three north-east MSPs have welcomed funding that will benefit nurseries in the region.

Early Learning and Childcare (ELC) settings are being urged to apply for Scottish Government grant funding which will help children take part in outdoor learning no matter the weather.

The government has said it will commit £1m to nurseries and other education providers to buy children warm winter clothes to allow them to play outside.

It follows as the outlets are encouraged to have children outside to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart, Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin and Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson have welcomed the initiative.

Mr Stewart said: “This £1 million commitment from the Scottish Government will be absolutely vital to children and families across Aberdeen and the north-east – outdoor play is an incredibly important aspect of any child’s learning and development, so it is extremely important that we can maintain that during the current pandemic.”

Ms Martin said: “No child should go without winter clothing when it gets colder and that is why the Scottish Government is plugging the gap for parents and ELC settings that are unable to provide clothing.”

Mr Stevenson added: “I urge all nurseries and ELC centres in Aberdeen to apply for their share of the £1m funding when it opens in January 2021 to ensure no child goes without an extremely important stage of their learning.”