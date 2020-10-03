North-east MSPs welcome new self-isolation grant funding

Two north-east MSPs have welcomed funding which will support those on low incomes who are required to self-isolate.

New Scottish Government grants will be available to those who are in receipt of Universal Credit or legacy benefits, and will provide £500 to those who are self-isolating and unable to work from home.

Applications will open on October 12, with the money delivered through the Scottish Welfare Fund.

The move has been welcomed by Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin and Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson.

Ms Martin said: “We know for many self-isolation can be difficult, particularly if it means they are unable to work.

“This grant will help to ensure people do not experience financial hardship as a result of doing the right thing.

“The Scottish Government is working hard to support people throughout this challenging time and these payments will help to ensure they do not face the challenge of choosing between self-isolating and supporting themselves financially.”

Mr Stevenson added: “I welcome this move by the Scottish Government which will support those who face financial hardship if asked to self-isolate.

“The Scottish Government continues to press the UK Government for clarity around consequential funding for the support scheme which was recently announced.

“We must act swiftly so people who need access to support can do so.”