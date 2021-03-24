North-east MSPs welcome multi-million-pound fund for green jobs

Two north-east MSPs have welcomed a new multi-million-pound scheme to help boost green jobs following the coronavirus pandemic.

The £4million Green Jobs Call from Scottish Enterprise is part of a three-year £27million package of funding with applications going live in May.

Both Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin and Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson have backed the move.

The funding call is part of Scottish Enterprise’s wider commitment to supporting Scotland’s net-zero transition that delivers benefits for the environment, people and economic prosperity.

Grants of between £50,000 to £500,000 will be awarded on a competitive basis.

Gillian Martin MSP said: “As we continue to tackle to Covid-19 crisis and support the economy both here in the north-east and across Scotland, it is also crucial we lay the foundations for a green recovery and I welcome the work of Scottish Enterprise in helping to support this.

“This first call for the new green jobs fund is a really positive step and will help us to rebuild a fairer, stronger and greener country.”

Stewart Stevenson MSP said: “I would urge businesses to apply for this funding which will help support companies as we emerge from the coronavirus pandemic. Scotland’s net-zero ambitions are impressive and funding opportunities such as this from Scottish Enterprise help us to work solidly towards this.”