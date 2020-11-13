North-east MSPs welcome increase in teacher numbers

North-east MSPs have welcomed the deployment of more than 1,000 teachers across Scotland’s schools.

Earlier this year, the Scottish Government pledged more than £80 million to recruit more staff in a bid to ensure the safety of schools amid Covid-19.

Latest figures show 1,250 teachers have been hired across the country – along with 155 support staff.

Hundreds more staff are expected to be taken on in the coming months.

Earlier this week, the Evening Express revealed how dozens of extra teachers are being recruited to keep pupils safe.

Data from the independent Scottish Parliament Information Centre shows the number of newly-qualified teachers going straight into employment across Scotland has risen by around 30%.

And the number of teachers under the age of 45 has also risen to 61.5% of the workforce.

The latest statistics have been welcomed by north-east MSPs Gillian Martin and Stewart Stevenson.

Aberdeenshire East MSP Ms Martin said: “In the middle of a global pandemic, it’s absolutely vital that local authorities are fully supported to ensure that our schools remain safe for pupils, teachers and staff.

“Thanks to significant investment from the SNP Government this summer, we now have hundreds of extra teachers and staff in our schools to support their safe reopening.”

Mr Stevenson, who represents Banffshire and Buchan Coast, added: “These additional teachers and support staff will not only bring much-needed resilience to Scotland’s education system, but they will help compensate for the loss of learning suffered by pupils during lockdown.

“I want to express my appreciation once again for our brilliant teachers, and wider workforce, who are helping to ensure our young people continue to get the education they deserve during these tough times.”