North-east MSPs urge residents to apply for isolation grant

Two north-east MSPs have urged anyone living in the region who has been required to self-isolate to apply for a grant.

The £500 payment is available to people who have had to quarantine due to Covid-19 and is targeted at those who receive Universal Credit or legacy benefits.

Although the isolation time will be reduced from 14 to 10 days from today, the amount paid out by the Scottish Government will remain the same.

Gillian Martin, the MSP for Aberdeenshire East, said: “Self-isolation, both for contacts identified by Test and Protect and through the foreign travel quarantine requirements, is critical to protecting people and reducing the spread of Covid-19.

“While self-isolation may be for a shorter period, it remains vital that everyone who is required to do so remains at their home or other named address for this time. Only by doing this can we break the chain of transmission of the virus, protect the NHS and save lives.”

Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson said: “To ensure people do not experience financial hardship as a result of doing the right thing, the SNP Government has ensured that the £500 grant for people on low incomes who have been asked to self-isolate will not change.

“I’d urge everyone in the north-east who is facing a loss of income due to self-isolating to apply for this payment.”