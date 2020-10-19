North-east MSPs urge businesses to apply for town centre funding

Two north-east MSPs are urging businesses in the region to apply for a share of funding to promote town centres.

Scottish Government ministers are providing grants of between £500 and £5,000 to encourage people to shop locally as part of the Scotland Loves Local scheme.

Money given to businesses is designed to enable small-scale improvements to keep staff and customers safe, such as protective screens, physical distancing markers, hand sanitising equipment and PPE.

The initiative has been welcomed by Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin and Banffshire and Buchan Coast representative Stewart Stevenson.

And the pair have urged eligible businesses to take advantage of the campaign.

Ms Martin said: “We all have a role to play in Scotland’s economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, and it’s now more important than ever to consider shopping locally and supporting the brilliant local businesses in the north-east.

“The Scotland Loves Local campaign – which will provide grants of between £500 and £5,000 – encourages people to think how they can safely support people to shop, eat and relax within their community whilst ensuring public health safety.”

Mr Stevenson said: “This £1million fund, delivered by the Scottish Government, is an exciting opportunity for local projects and locally-based online businesses to support town centres and promote their local community.

“I have no doubt this new fund will be a real boost for communities across the north-east.”