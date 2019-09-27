North-east MSP’s sadness over Rock Challenge cancellation

A north-east MSP has spoken of his disappointment after it was announced a popular schools competition has been cancelled.

Organisers of Rock Challenge and Junior Rock Challenge announced they had to axe the 2020 events due to uncertain economic conditions.

Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson had been a supporter of the competition for many years.

Earlier this week a letter was sent to schools informing them of the decision to cancel next year’s event but said it was hoped it could return in 2021.

The MSP said: “I’m so disappointed for the local schools who have participated in J Rock and Rock Challenge with great enthusiasm and success in recent years.

“However, I’m heartened that the organisers are actively looking to stage events in 2021.”