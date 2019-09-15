Sunday, September 15th 2019 Show Links
News / Local

North-east MSP’s praise for hard-hitting organ donation film

by Dale Haslam
15/09/2019, 9:00 am
John Wink with film maker Tucker Tangeman
A documentary made in Aberdeen urging people to sign the organ donor register has been commended to Holyrood.

North East MSP Lewis Macdonald has tabled a Scottish Parliament motion praising the film, which is being shown on a loop in the foyer of Aberdeen Royal Infirmary’s A&E department, sharing stories of donors’ families and recipients.

Mr Macdonald’s motion urges Parliament to “welcome the proactive approach being taken by NHS Grampian to promote organ donation” and hope it boosts transplants.

