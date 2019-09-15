North-east MSP’s praise for hard-hitting organ donation film

A documentary made in Aberdeen urging people to sign the organ donor register has been commended to Holyrood.

North East MSP Lewis Macdonald has tabled a Scottish Parliament motion praising the film, which is being shown on a loop in the foyer of Aberdeen Royal Infirmary’s A&E department, sharing stories of donors’ families and recipients.

Mr Macdonald’s motion urges Parliament to “welcome the proactive approach being taken by NHS Grampian to promote organ donation” and hope it boosts transplants.

