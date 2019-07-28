North-east MSP’s praise for charity cycle event

A north-east MSP has praised a group of cyclists who pedalled their way to fundraising success.

The organisers of the Methlick Cycle Challenge raised more than £3,500 for local charities with more than 100 people taking part in the event on Sunday July 14.

Cyclists of all ages took part, with the youngest being nine and the oldest aged 73.

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin has hailed those who jumped on their bikes by submitting a motion to the Scottish Parliament.

Ms Martin said: “I applaud the efforts by the organisers of the Methlick Cycle Challenge. Events like this are fantastic for getting people out and about on their bicycles to exercise and get active and it’s brilliant so many budding cyclists took part.

“There are many great local causes to fundraise for and I am pleased to have been able to submit a motion to the Scottish Parliament to recognise the superb efforts made by all those involved.”