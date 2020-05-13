North-east MSPs pay tribute to nursing staff on International Nurses Day

North-east MSPs have paid tribute to the work of nursing staff on the front line of the fight against Covid-19.

Marking International Nurses Day yesterday, Stewart Stevenson and Gillian Martin paid tribute to those working in healthcare on International Nurses Day, which also marks the 200th birthday of Florence Nightingale.

Mr Stevenson said: “International Nurses Day is particularly important this year not because of the exceptional work of nurses in our response to coronavirus.

“I want to thank each and every one of our incredible nurses who are on the frontline in the battle against the greatest public health crisis of our time.

“I know how much the public’s support and the clapping that has been ringing out from doorsteps every Thursday has buoyed our health and social care workers and we want to convey our gratitude for the work they do each and every day to save lives in Scotland.”

Mrs Martin added: “How fitting it is that 2020 has been designated the Year of the Nurse and Midwife, because this is the year that we will remember the enormous contribution of our nurses and healthcare staff in the fight against coronavirus.

“Florence Nightingale’s dedication, skill and transformative care of patients is synonymous with the values and expertise so evident in the modern day nursing profession in Scotland.

“This Tuesday, on International Nurses Day, let us recognise their incredible dedication; their professionalism; and their enormous personal sacrifice for the good of us all.”