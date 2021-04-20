Call for Scottish Government to consider £200 million north-east rail improvements ‘an urgent priority’

North-east Conservative politicians have launched a campaign urging the Scottish Government to set out £200 million plans for the region’s rail and infrastructure as “an urgent priority”.

In 2008, the SNP under former first minister Alex Salmond said it would invest £200m on rail infrastructure upgrades, to speed up trips between Aberdeen and Edinburgh by 20 minutes.

And this commitment was re-announced before the 2016 Scottish Parliament election as part of the Aberdeen City Region Deal.

The money has yet to be invested and was thrown into doubt in 2018 after a consultants’ meeting heard the sum would only deliver two-minute savings.

Scottish Government transport bosses have since said the money will be used to upgrade rail services “by 2026”.

Demands for timetable for investment

Local politicians have written to the Transport Secretary demanding a timetable for the investment and a business case for north-east residents.

In a letter backed by Scottish Conservative candidates across the north-east, Aberdeen South and North Kincardine candidate Liam Kerr said: “You will be aware the Scottish Conservatives committed in November to a full-system appraisal of Beeching closures, in the hopes of finding stations and lines which will grow Scotland’s economy and can be completed with realistic budgets and timescales.

“This approach was reaffirmed by the North East mini-manifesto we launched last month.

“We pointed to the likes of Kintore and Laurencekirk’s new stations and the impact they have had on their communities. And we have called on you to speed up the publication of Transport Scotland’s response to plans to do the same at Cove and Newtonhill, which has apparently sat on a desk for several months.

“I was proud to get Scotrail to upgrade Montrose station as a part of the Inverurie-Montrose Crossrail project.

“We believe that new lines and stations will require substantial investment.”

‘Cash can help north-east recover from pandemic’

Mr Kerr added: “But if improvement of any kind in this region is to take place in the next parliament, the release of concrete details and a timetable regarding the £200 million must be an urgent priority in its first year.

“After 13 years, the failure to deliver a 20-minute journey time cut between Aberdeen and the Central Belt would be regarded as a point of shame for any government.

“But this massive chunk of cash that was promised can still be used to help the north-east recover from the pandemic.

“I urge you to support Nestrans and local communities in bringing forward options for this money to be invested, in the spirit of the original pledges, to improve connectivity for the north-east.”

Calls to reconnect Aberdeen to Ballater rail links

Meanwhile, calls have been made for the Scottish Government to explore reconnecting the train links between Aberdeen and Ballater.

It comes after 84% of polled Deeside residents backed the proposals to reinstate the railway, which opened in the 1850s but closed in 1966.

95% said they would “welcome” improved transport links, with similar percentages saying they would be beneficial for businesses, communities and tourism.

It is understood the SNP will include a pledge to work with regional transport partnerships to reinstate or develop new rail links throughout rural Scotland when it launches its election manifesto.

The party’s Aberdeenshire West candidate, Fergus Mutch, has called on the transport secretary to consider reinstating Deeside line.

Improvements carried out in recent years

It linked Aberdeen city centre with a number of stops heading west, including Crathes, Banchory and Aboyne.

Transport Scotland has carried out a number of improvements to the rail network in recent years, including re-doubling the line between Aberdeen and Inverurie, while high-speed trains operate between the Granite City and the central belt.

Around £125 million is also due to be spent over 10 years as part of the Aberdeen City Region Deal.

Local transport body Nestrans was previously awarded £80,000 to carry out appraisal studies on the possibility of cross-city rail travel in Aberdeen.

Case for Change, the first of three appraisals, includes information on the Newtonhill and Cove stations.

While it is too early to say if these stations will be reopened at this stage of the process, Transport Scotland will consider them for potential further funding or support through its rail pipeline process if the appraisals provide robust Strategic Business Cases.