North-east MSPs back drive to avoid accidents and A&E

A new campaign aimed at preventing avoidable accidents in the home to ease pressure on the NHS has been backed by two north-east MSPs.

Stewart Stevenson and Gillian Martin have urged people across the region to be careful when in their home environment.

The campaign aims to ease pressure on health professionals during the Covid-19 outbreak.

It is called Accident Free, Avoid A&E and highlights common dangers in the home.

Mr Stevenson said: “Small steps can prevent accidents in the home and this will enable crucial frontline health workers to deal with an influx of patients during the pandemic.”

Mrs Martin added: “Now, more than ever, as more of us are at home, a proactive approach to safety will help our amazing NHS as they fight to overcome this coronavirus.”

