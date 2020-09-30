North-east MSP welcomes support package for health and social care

A north-east MSP has welcomed a new package designed to support the health and social care sector.

Around £1.1 billion will be allocated to NHS board and health and social care partnerships across Scotland to help with the impact of Covid-19.

The fund, which has been set up by the Scottish Government, will cover issues such as additional staffing as a result of the pandemic.

It is also designed to provide staff with personal protective equipment (PPE), enable infection prevention and control measures and cover sick pay.

The funding boost for the sector has been welcomed by Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson.

He said: “This additional funding is welcome as the country prepares for the winter period.

“It will help the sector as it continues to support the public through the greatest public health crisis in our lifetime.

“The Scottish Government is taking the action to support services and ensure NHS boards and local health and social care partnerships are prepared for the continued presence of Covid-19.”