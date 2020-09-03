North-east MSP welcomes Scottish Government economic recovery plan

A north-east MSP has welcomed the Scottish Government’s plan to help the country’s economy recover from Covid-19.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced a Programme for Government aimed at supporting Scotland through its recovery from the pandemic.

Under the £60 million scheme, all young people between the ages of 16 and 24 will be guaranteed a job, education, formal training or apprenticeship.

A £10 million tenant hardship fund has also been created, while there will be a review of all adult social care – paving the way for the potential creation of a National Care Service.

Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson said: “Coronavirus has been the greatest public health crisis in our lifetime – impacting our health, economy and our way of life.

“The SNP government has made it its mission to create new jobs right here in the north-east. This is a Programme for Government that protects people’s livelihoods, guarantees opportunities for all our young people and points the way to a future with better, greener jobs as Scotland looks to becoming a net-zero country.

“We can’t simply go back to how things were – we have an opportunity to build back a fairer and better Scotland.

“That’s why the First Minister has announced these unprecedented measures to help us reform social care, protect our young people and invest in our local economy – all while continuing to suppress the virus.”