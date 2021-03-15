North-east MSP welcomes review into impact pandemic has had on Deposit Return Scheme plans

A north-east MSP has welcomed a review into the impact Covid-19 had had on the launch of a new scheme to help reduce waste.

The Deposit Return Scheme had been expected to launch in July next year and will make it easier for everyone to recycle their used bottles and cans.

People pay a small deposit of 20p when they buy a drink in a single-use bottle/can and get the deposit back when they return it to be recycled.

Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson had called on the Scottish Government to ask what progress there has been made in implementing the deposit return scheme.

The Minister for Rural affairs and the Environment Ben Macpherson said the Scottish government was aware of the “unique and significant pressures that Covid-19 and EU exit have placed on industry over the past year.”

He said this included the businesses that would be responsible for implementing the scheme.

Mr Macpherson said: “Despite this, industry has made good progress towards implementing the scheme, including the recent establishment of Circularity Scotland Ltd as a not-for-profit industry body seeking to operate as a DRS scheme administrator.

“This is a significant step forward, which demonstrates the industry’s collective commitment to move ahead with the scheme.

“At the time that the DRS Regulations were passed, the Scottish Government committed to closely monitor the impact of the pandemic on implementation of DRS.

“Given the significant disruption caused to relevant sectors over the past year, we have decided to commission an independent gateway review to assess the impact of the pandemic on the go-live date for the scheme.”

Stewart Stevenson MSP, said: “I welcome the Scottish Government’s review to assess the impact of the pandemic on the deposit return scheme.

“Despite Covid-19 and the impact it is had on all aspects of life, it is clear the government is determined to meet its target for the launch of the scheme next year. It is important we continue to look at ways we can reduce litter, protect our environment and tackle throwaway culture.”