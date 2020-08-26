North-east MSP welcomes reopening of historic venues

An MSP has welcomed news the National Trust for Scotland is to reopen a number of venues in the north-east.

The conservation body was able to make the decision after being granted £3.8 million of funding from the Scottish Government.

It had been expecting to lose arounf £30 million this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pitmedden Gardens – which had been expected to remain closed for the rest of the year – will welcome visitors from next month.

Meanwhile, Haddo House and Fyvie Castle have opened their grounds, while the buildings will be open to the public again next Easter.

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin said: “I am really pleased funding from the Scottish Government has helped the National Trust to reopen sites in my constituency.

“Tourism is a huge boost to the local economy and I know many people will be delighted to have the chance to visit Pitmedden Garens, Fyvie Castle and Haddo House once again.

“It is also really important family and friends can enjoy the outdoors and see one another while maintaining social distance.”