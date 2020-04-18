North-east MSP welcomes potential support for oil and gas industry

A north-east MSP has welcomed potential Scottish Government support for the oil and gas industry during the coronavirus pandemic.

Maureen Watt, MSP for Aberdeen South and North Kincardine, questioned Finance Minister Kate Forbes on what support would be available to offshore companies.

Ms Watt spoke following news of a combined 330 redundancies at two major firms, KCA Deutag and Archer. Neither company opted to place its workers on the UK Government’s job retention scheme.

At the first “virtual” members’ question time, where MSPs pitched questions to ministers online, Ms Forbes confirmed she had spoken to UK ministers requesting assurances on its accessibility for the oil and gas sector.

Ms Watt said: “I was encouraged to hear from the Cabinet Secretary that issues with how the scheme relates to oil and gas companies have already been raised with the UK Government.

“The fact that Oil and Gas UK have identified gaps in the scheme demonstrates these issues need to be rectified as soon as possible. This will ensure employees are placed on furlough leave, and continue to receive a much-needed income, rather than being made redundant during this pandemic.

“I will continue to monitor the situation and look forward to hearing further from the Scottish Government as this issue develops.”

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: