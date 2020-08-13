North-east MSP welcomes plans for priority Covid-19 testing

A north-east MSP has welcomed plans to allow teachers, nursery and school staff worried they may have coronavirus to get priority access to testing.

The Scottish Government announced the measure which will give additional reassurance to those looking after children and young people.

It will allow them to undergo testing even if they have no symptoms.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Stewart Stevenson, MSP for Banffshire and Buchan Coast, said: “This is a very welcome step by the Scottish Government and I am sure it will help to reassure teachers, nursery and school staff.

“The job they do is essential and incredibly valuable – educating and caring for children – and I support any move to help them feel safer in doing so following the coronavirus outbreak.”

The move was confirmed to parliament by education secretary John Swinney, and in a letter to the Educational Institute of Scotland.