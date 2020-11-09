North-east MSP welcomes Nicola Sturgeon’s insurance commitment for students

A north-east MSP has welcomed a commitment from Nicola Sturgeon to fix problems with healthcare students’ insurance.

Gillian Martin, who represents Aberdeenshire East at Holyrood, revealed she had been contacted by a number of constituents concerned they would not be able to carry out vital placements as they were not able to obtain the necessary insurance because of Covid-19.

Students embarking on placements need extra cover because of the pandemic.

Ms Martin pressed the First Minister on the issue amid fears students would miss out on qualifications due to not being able to complete placements.

In response, Ms Sturgeon said: “I am aware of this, it has been brought to my attention and the Chief Nursing Officer is looking into it. We urgently want to resolve this situation in a satisfactory way as quick as possible.

“I will ensure that I or the Health Secretary write to Gillian Martin when we’ve reached the conclusion of that.”

Ms Martin said: “I am pleased the First Minister has made a pledge to fix this matter and make sure it is sorted as soon as possible for the students affected.

“I know many of these students are urgently waiting to find out if they have been awarded the insurance necessary for them to complete practical work placements.

“Training more nurses is vital to helping support our NHS and I welcome the commitment from the First Minister to ensure all the college students impacted will have the support they need.”