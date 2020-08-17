North-east MSP welcomes new payment scheme for young jobseekers

A new payment scheme has been launched to help young people get back into work.

The Scottish Government has launched the Job Start Payment, a one-off grant of £250 for young people who have been out of employment for more than six months.

It aims to help meet the costs of starting a new job and is open to anyone between the ages of 16 and 24, rising to 25 for care-leavers.

The payment increases to £400 if the applicant has a child.

Ministers estimate around 5,000 young people will benefit within a year.

Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson said: “I am really pleased the Scottish Government has launched the Job Start Payment which will give a much-needed financial boost to young people entering work.

“The coronavirus pandemic has caused uncertainty for many people hoping to enter the jobs market or for those who may have lost employment as a result of the ongoing impact to the economy.

“This package will help thousands of young people – it is vital we support the next generation of young people entering the workforce.

“I would urge young people in the north-east to apply for the Job Start Payment to help them gain access to work.”

Social security secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said:“I am delighted that our Job Start Payment is today now open for applications; it really couldn’t come at a better time to support our young people to take up job offers.

“Last week, we announced an additional £10 million for a range of measures to recruit and retain apprentices. Combined with our commitment of at least £50 million for youth employment and the Scotland’s Youth Guarantee, we will ensure no one is left behind.

“Costs like travel, new work clothes, or childcare often have to be met before people get their first pay.

Skills Development Scotland’s director of career information advice guidance operations, James Russell said: “This new payment will offer welcomed practical help to many young people who our advisers are supporting at this time.

“It will be especially important to those taking their next steps into employment and who may need some additional support to start the right career opportunity for them.”