North-east MSP welcomes new funding opportunities

A north-east MSP has welcomed the new programme for government unveiled by the First Minister.

A £25m investment was announced for a nationwide Transition Training Fund to provide support for up to 10,000 people most at risk of redundancy or unemployment due to Covid-19.

There has also been £135m of additional investment announced to ensure young people catch up on any lost education due to Covid-19.

MSP for Aberdeenshire East Gillian Martin said: “This Programme for Government is ambitious and shows the determination of the Scottish Government as we navigate our way through the coronavirus pandemic.

“Investment in a Transition Training Fund will ensure anyone facing unemployment can seek support to help them retrain and find work in another sector.”