North-east MSP welcomes new funding for vulnerable

A north-east MSP has praised funding that will connect vulnerable residents online.

The new £5m Connecting Scotland programme will offer an internet connection, training and support and a laptop to those in need who are not already online during Covid-19.

It will help 9,000 people considered as cllinically high risk so they can access services and support and connect with friends and family during the pandemic.

Maureen Watt, MSP for Aberdeen South and North Kincardine, has welcomed the funding.

She said: ““For many access to online services at these time is essential and this is particularity true for some of the most vulnerable or for those who haven’t got much experience of using online services.

“This initiative will be lifeline for many at these challenging times, helping them find support and keep in touch with family and loved ones.”