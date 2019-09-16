North-east MSP welcomes new benefit to help cover costs of funerals

New figures have revealed 20% of people in the north-east would be unable to “suddenly afford” to pay for a funeral.

It comes as the Scottish Government launches a new benefit today to help low income families meet the costs of burying their loved ones.

The payment – being delivered by Social Security Scotland – will help pay for burial or cremation costs, some travel costs and a £700 flat rate payment for people who do not have funeral plans.

New figures, gathered during a survey by Social Security Scotland and YouGov, have shown 20% of people in the north-east would be unable to afford to pay for a funeral.

They also reveal 24% in the region have personal savings set aside for their own funeral and 21% would have to borrow on a credit card, loan or from friends and family.

Welcoming the introduction of the new benefit, north-east Labour MSP Lewis Macdonald said: “Anything that helps low income families meet an unexpected financial pressure has got to be welcomed.

“An important part of it is that it is easy for people to access.”

The benefit, which is open for applications from today, replaces the Funeral Expenses Payment previously operated by the Department of Work and Pensions for people living in Scotland.

Social Security Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “If people on low incomes find themselves in the awful position of having lost a loved one and they are struggling to pay for the funeral, I would urge them to find out if they are eligible and apply for Funeral Support Payment.

“We have simplified the application process to make it less intrusive and we have, for the first time, included the option for people to apply online.”

Compared to the UK Government’s Funeral Expenses Payment, around 40% more people will be eligible for support.

This is due to changes in how the government determines the nearest relative responsible for a funeral.

Nationally, more than a fifth (22%), could not afford to suddenly pay for a funeral and a further 18% would have to get into debt paying for one.