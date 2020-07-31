North-east MSP welcomes multi-lingual health messages

A north-east MSP has hailed the decision to make public health messages available in different languages.

Maureen Watt’s Aberdeen South and North Kincardine constituency includes communities such as Torry, which has a high number of people whose first tongue is not English.

In Parliament, Ms Watt pressed First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on the delivery of information in other languages.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

She was told the NHS Inform service is available in 14 different languages, while ministers are also working with community figures to deliver understandable reading and audio material for ethnic minorities.

Ms Watt said: “It is vital that all of Scotland’s multicultural communities – including many Eastern Europeans in the Torry area of my constituency – are likewise kept updated.

“The First Minister’s response demonstrates that every effort is being taken to ensure that nobody is being left behind during this serious situation.”