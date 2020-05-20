North-east MSP welcomes move to restart weddings

Weddings in the north-east will be able to go ahead after the ban on marriages was lifted.

Registrars had stopped taking bookings during the coronavirus pandemic amid fears they could be overwhelmed by the volume of work registering deaths.

However, an amendment to coronavirus legislation put forward by the Scottish Conservatives has been unanimously accepted at Holyrood, meaning steps must now be taken to ensure wedding and civil partnership ceremonies can go ahead.

They will now have to be performed in accordance with attendance regulations and social distancing guidelines.

North-east MSP Tom Mason said: “The fundamental right for a couple to get married is a human right, and not one that should be unfairly restricted.

“This may seem like a small matter in the face of the continued crisis, but it is a symbol of hope for the future.

“There are plenty of places across the north-east where couples can safely get married, with the required three other people in attendance, and a necessary social distance.

“There are couples who want to take this next step in their lives, and now, we hope, they will be able to.

“Wedding bells can soon start to ring again in the north-east and couples can move forward with their lives.”