North-east MSP welcomes launch of social media project

A north-east MSP has welcomed the launch of a project to help raise awareness among children and young people about the benefits and dangers of social media.

Mind Yer Time was commissioned by the Scottish Youth Parliament and Children’s Parliament before the coronavirus outbreak.

With the help of 650 children and young people, the project outlines how to avoid unhealthy amounts of screen time and tackles online bullying and body image issues, linking to NHS and Scottish Government approved advice.

Gillian Martin MSP said: “I can’t think of a better time than now to be encouraging young people to safely use social media as we all adjust to a new way of life and spend more time online.

“Social media platforms have the potential to connect friends and family in a way like we never could before, but it’s important in doing so that young people are properly informed on what a healthy use of social media platforms looks like.

“The Scottish Youth Parliament and the Children’s Parliament should be very proud of this world-leading work and I hope it is widely used across Scotland.”

The project was created with the help of pupils from Banchory Primary School in Alloa, Thorntree Primary in Glasgow and Kingussie Primary in the Highlands.