North-east MSP welcomes launch of Doric course

A north-east MSP has welcomed news that Doric will now be taught at university for the first time.

In a motion to the Scottish Parliament, Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson celebrated the move by Aberdeen University.

Doric is a form of north-east Scots which is spoken by 49% of people in Aberdeenshire.

It will now be taught to undergraduates at Aberdeen University with the course counting towards a student’s degree.

Stewart Stevenson MSP said: “I am delighted Doric will be taught to undergraduates at Aberdeen University.

“It has a long history and there are many words and phrases linking Doric with Scandinavian languages too.

He added: “This language is a critical part of north-east culture and I wish the university all the best in delivering this course which I hope will bring more interest and many new speakers.”

Dawn Leslie, a teaching fellow at the university, will be in charge of the introductory course, which will run for 11 weeks during the September-December teaching session and is open to all undergraduate students.