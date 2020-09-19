North-east MSP welcomes launch of Doric course

A north-east MSP has welcomed news that Doric will now be taught at university for the first time.
In a motion to the Scottish Parliament, Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson celebrated the move by Aberdeen University.
Doric is a form of north-east Scots which is spoken by 49% of people in Aberdeenshire.
It will now be taught to undergraduates at Aberdeen University with the course counting towards a student’s degree.
Stewart Stevenson MSP said: “I am delighted Doric will be taught to undergraduates at Aberdeen University.
“It has a long history and there are many words and phrases linking Doric with Scandinavian languages too.
He added: “This language is a critical part of north-east culture and I wish the university all the best in delivering this course which I hope will bring more interest and many new speakers.”
Dawn Leslie, a teaching fellow at the university, will be in charge of the introductory course, which will run for 11 weeks during the September-December teaching session and is open to all undergraduate students.
