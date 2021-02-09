North-east MSP welcomes investment in mental health services

A north-east MSP has welcomed direct investment in mental health services as part of the Scottish budget.

The funding will increase by £139 million and take overall spending in mental health to more than £1.1 billion.

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes confirmed that the Scottish Government will be making £15 million available to support the continued establishment of local mental health services.

An additional £500,000 will also be made available to health boards this financial year to provide dedicated mental health support for health and social care staff during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kevin Stewart, MSP for Aberdeen Central, welcomed the investment.

He said: “This Covid-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on many people’s mental health and it’s welcome that the Scottish Government has recognised this and committed to investing over £1.1billion into mental health services.

“Lockdown restrictions, although vital for stopping the spread of the virus, have themselves had a negative impact on many people’s health and wellbeing, with more people experiencing financial insecurity alongside social isolation and the anxiety of living through a pandemic.

“This is a significant step forward in improving the mental health support available for children, young people and adults across Scotland.”