North-east MSP welcomes increased funding for fishing industry

A north-east MSP has welcomed increased Scottish Government support for the fishing industry.

Ministers have announced an extra £3.5 million to help larger sea fishing vessels during the coronavirus pandemic.

The extra funding means there is a total of £22.5m available to the fleet through the scheme.

It will provide capped payments of up to £21,370 per vessel to businesses with a vessel more than 12 metres landing shellfish such as crab, lobster, scallop and langoustine to help them meet fixed costs like insurance.

It will also provide up to £42,740 for businesses operating more than one vessel.

Stewart Stevenson MSP, whose constituency includes Buckie, Fraserburgh and Peterhead, welcomed the funding.

He said: “The Scottish Government have introduced by far and away the most generous scheme for the fishing industry in the UK.

“In fact, for the last few weeks, it was the only scheme across the four nations to support and protect our seafood industry.

“This new funding clearly demonstrates that we stand ready to help our fishing fleet, fish processors and food industry at this extremely difficult time.”

The Scottish Fishermen’s Federation also hailed the funding.

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: