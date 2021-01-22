North-east MSP welcomes guide on financial support

A north-east MSP is encouraging residents to make sure they are aware of cash available to help people struggling to pay energy bills.

A guide has been created by energy regulator Ofgem to make sure people are aware of any financial support which may be available to them.

This includes the Winter Fuel Payment of between £100 and £300 which is eligible for anyone born on or before October 5, 1954.

A rebate of £140 a year is also available via the Warm House Discount. Households are eligible through either the ‘core’ group, where they receive it automatically or broader group, where they should apply via their supplier if eligible.

And between the November 1 and March 31, a household can get £25 a day for each seven-day period where the temperature has been zero degree Celsius or below.

Help to manage financial issues is also available through your local Citizen’s Advice Bureau.

Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson said: “I would encourage everyone to take a look at the information provided by Ofgem around eligibility for financial support on energy bills.

“I know for many people this is a challenging time and many people will have financial worries as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“There is help available whether it is financial support or advice so please check if you may be eligible for money off heating bills or funding to help pay them.”