North-east MSP welcomes government investment in Aberdeen projects

A government commitment to provide funding for projects in the city has been welcomed.

The Scottish Government’s transport and infrastructure minister Michael Matheson announced a £33 billion package of support for projects in education, healthcare and transport over the next five years.

Ministers say the investment will support more than 45,000 jobs across Scotland.

The package includes support for the Aberdeen City Region Deal and over £200 million for the Baird Hospital and Anchor Centre project in Aberdeen as well as Grampian elective care facilities.

There will also be funding for the energy sector and rail improvements between the Granite City and the central belt.

Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart said: “This £33 billion investment in Scotland’s future will be critical as we emerge from the pandemic and the cash injection to projects here in Aberdeen could not be more welcome.

“It is also encouraging that – despite the uncertainty caused by Westminster cuts and the Covid-19 crisis – the SNP Scottish Government has increased the funding for projects by £2bn.

“Not only will this investment support vital projects in the area, but it will also secure thousands of jobs which will be crucial in our recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I look forward to seeing the impact this funding will have on the local community over the five-year period.”