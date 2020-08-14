North-east MSP welcomes government commitment to pupil safety

A north-east MSP has praised the Scottish Government for its commitment to keeping pupils safe on their return to school.

Youngsters across Scotland returned to the classroom this week for the first time since March – with measures in place to keep them safe from coronavirus.

Maureen Watt, the MSP for Aberdeen South and North Kincardine, pressed education chief John Swinney on safety measures to ensure every child is kept safe, in line with the Getting It Right for Every Child (GIRFEC) initiative.

Mr Swinney said the Scottish Government has considered young people’s individual needs, while schools have also explored specific measures.

Ms Watt said: “While it is fantastic that schools are re-opening, it is vital that not only are safety measures in place to protect pupils and school staff, but the individual needs of Scotland’s young people are also met. This includes pupils who have complex care needs and may require additional learning support.

“I was encouraged to hear from the Cabinet Secretary that these concerns have been considered, both by government and schools, and pass on my best wishes to Scotland’s young people and our valued education staff for a safe and successful return to school life.”