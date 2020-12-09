North-east MSP welcomes funding to tackle violence against women

A north-east MSP has urged organisations which tackle violence against women to apply for a share of a new fund.

The £13 million Delivering Equally Safe Fund has been set up to help charities and organisations provide support to survivors.

It is aimed at maximising the safety of women and children, and applications are open until March.

Its introduction has been welcomed by Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin.

She said: “I would urge organisations in the north-east to apply for this funding in supporting their work to access to victims of violence.

“We know there has been a rise in domestic abuse during the course of the coronavirus pandemic and this only emphasises how much further we have to go in eradicating violence against women and girls.

“The Scottish Government has provided more than £5million of funding to support frontline services during the pandemic and it continues to go further to help organisations.”