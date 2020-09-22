North-east MSP welcomes funding to support domestic abuse victims

A north-east MSP has welcomed a decision to support women and children experiencing risk of violence and domestic abuse.

It has been announced a total of £4.25m additional funding will be given to charities and projects around Scotland to support those at risk amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The money will allow those organisations to respond to an increase in demand from victims of abuse for support services.

Grampian Women’s Aid has been given £85,000, while Aberdeen Cyrenians received more than £32,000.

Gillian Martin, MSP for Aberdeenshire East, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has drawn awareness of the greater risk faced by women and children from domestic abuse.

“We know referrals have increased during the pandemic – a concern I have highlighted in parliament on a number of occasions.

“I am pleased extra funding has been awarded to charities in the north-east which will help to ensure vital services are still provided to those who need it most.

“Any kind of violence is unacceptable and the wellbeing needs of women and children must be protected.”

The funding is confirmed to March 2021, and will be indicative to September 2021, subject to budgets for the next financial year.

Updated guidance that has been developed in partnership with COSLA is also already being used by local authorities in order to help keep women and children safe.