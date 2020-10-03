North-east MSP welcomes funding for mental health support

A north-east MSP has welcomed funding which will support the mental health of those recovering from coronavirus.

Mental Health Minister Clare Haughey announced funding of almost £200,000, which will allow charity ICU Steps to connect ICU survivors and their families across Scotland through patient-led support groups.

A range of well-being resources will also be offered to help with recovery.

A report commissioned by the Scottish Government said up to one-third of patients admitted to hospital developed serious mental health consequences following Covid-19, including depression, anxiety, PTSD and cognitive problems.

Now, the funding has been welcomed by Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin.

She said: “This is an important announcement by the Scottish Government which recognises the impact COVID-19 has on mental as well as physical health.

“While we are still finding out what long-term impacts this illness has on people in post-recovery, it is clear there are already many implications including depression and anxiety.

“Funding will help peer-led support and I have no doubt it will help shine a light and support those who have contracted the coronavirus.”

Mental Health Minister Clare Haughey added: “We know that treatment in Intensive Care and High Dependency Units can be particularly difficult for patients. This has been exacerbated in recent times by the fact that families have not been able to visit their loved ones.

“Most will go on to make a full recovery, but for others there is a higher risk of developing mental health issues.”