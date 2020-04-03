North-east MSP welcomes extra support for GPs

A north-east MSP has welcomed additional funding of £15 million to help GP practices to cope with extra pressures arising from coronavirus.

Around a third of the funding is intended to allow practices to remain open on Good Friday and Easter Monday if it is safe to do so – helping to alleviate pressures on out-of-hours services.

The remainder will help to cover costs of equipment, additional non-clinical staff, GP partners and locum cover for sickness leave.

Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson said he was “extremely proud” of those working on the frontline.

He added: “I want to thank all GP practice staff for their hard work throughout this pandemic. They are doing an invaluable job to keep crucial primary care services going in very challenging circumstances.

“I am extremely proud of how quickly GPs have responded.

“I warmly welcome the package of additional funding for GP practices to help them meet some of the costs of responding to Covid-19.

“Part of this will help to cover the cost of remaining open on Good Friday and Easter Monday and the remainder will help to meet other costs being faced by practices during this difficult time.

“Our NHS is changing, and at the forefront of that change is the primary care response.

“General practice will help us all cope with the surge in demand we are expecting.”

