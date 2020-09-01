North-east MSP welcomes extra support for families of children with disabilities over winter

A north-east MSP has welcomed news that extra support will be provided for families caring for children with disabilities this winter period.

The Scottish Government plans to put forward legislation to enable the delivery of the scheme, called the Child Winter Heating Assistance.

Families with children who receive the highest rate care of Disability Living Allowance (DLA) will receive an extra £200 to assist with heating costs, and will be made automatically to eligible families through Social Security Scotland.

Banffshire and Buchan Coast SNP MSP Stewart Stevenson, welcomed the move.

He said: “This is fantastic news and will help to support many families as we move into the colder months.

“Additional funding will help to support seriously disabled children and their families with the additional costs they can have with heating a home.

“It is also very encouraging to note these payments will be made automatically to eligible families by Social Security Scotland alleviating some of the hurdles often faced when applying for benefits.”