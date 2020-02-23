North-east MSP welcomes extra cash support for Scottish carers

A north-east MSP has welcomed payments that have helped carers throughout the region by offering them more money.

Stewart Stevenson hailed the Carer’s Allowance Supplement (CAS) for supporting thousands of people.

New figures show 2,595 carers in Aberdeenshire and 1,230 in Moray received CAS payments of up to £452 a year since September 2018 when it was introduced.

It is an extra grant made twice a year in recognition of the important contribution carers make to society.

Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Mr Stevenson said: “Since its introduction, the carer’s allowance supplement has supported almost 100,000 carers across Scotland, including 3,825 in Aberdeenshire and Moray.

“Carers in the north-east make a vital contribution to our society and it’s only appropriate that their hard work is valued and they are properly supported.

“The SNP is determined to use the powers available to the Scottish Government to improve the lives of people across Scotland.

“This supplementary payment allows the Scottish Government to get more money into the pockets of carers as quickly as possible.

“I am delighted that carers in the north-east are being recognised for the important contribution they make to our communities – in what can often be difficult circumstances.”

Carers get two payments totalling £452 per year, equivalent to an extra £8.50 per week, which is a 13% increase on the allowance from the UK Government.

The policy was started in 2018 as the Scottish Government aimed to make caring more accessible for all.